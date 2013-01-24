Philips Allura Xper FD20/20 biplane neuro X-ray system offers excellent insight for challenging diagnostic exams & neurovascular interventions. It features two large flat detectors with Philips 2k imaging and advanced interventional tools.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
This biplane system is designed for fast and flexible imaging. The specially designed ergonomic lateral arm provides a wide variety of projections to support challenging interventions. Its compact size provides excellent patient access and frees up working space for staff and equipment.
Live 3D Guidance
Live 3D Guidance for extra insight
Dynamic 3D roadmap and XperGuide give you Live 3D guidance capabilities that provide enhanced clinical insight and navigation for tortuous vasculature. All controlled tableside on the biplane neuro X-ray system.
Rotational Scan
Rotational scan for real-time, 3D impressions
Rotational Scan is an acquisition protocol that acquires a range of projections with just one contrast injection. It is used to create real-time, 3D impressions of complex vasculature and coronary arteries to reduce time, X-ray dose and contrast medium. The wide rotation range provides a complete evaluation of the anatomy. The stand’s excellent stability enables precise positioning and high reproducibility, resulting
in high quality images. Rotational scan can rotate in several planes.
BodyGuard patient protection
BodyGuard supports high movement speeds
Philips exclusive BodyGuard patient protection mechanism enables the use of high rotation and angulation speeds in the frontal stand. It uses capacitive sensing to determine the location of the patient or other objects and prevent collision, while allowing stand positioning at speeds of up to 25° per second.
Xper user interface
Xper user interface simplifies procedures
Philips Xper user Interface has an intuitive and ergonomic design that streamlines procedures and helps clinicians stay focused.
XperCT
XperCT for CT-like imaging in the lab
XperCT provides CT-like imaging in the neuro suite that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue, bone structure and other body structures before, during or after an interventional procedure.
Personalized settings
Personalized settings reduces mouse clicks
Each physician can personalize their settings for specific vascular and neurovascular interventions.
