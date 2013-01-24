From pacemaker and biventricular implants to bypass checks and AAA repair, the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system has high image quality and power you need. It provides critical insight into complex vasculature, dense anatomy, and obese patients.
It can be difficult to locate and orient pelvic fractures in obese patients with conventional mobile fluoroscopy systems. The Ortho Plus feature provides extra X-ray power to enhance visualization of dense anatomies. High Definition Fluoroscopy also provides full contrast for the steepest projections, like lateral hip exams.
Simplify vascular procedures
We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.
Rotating anode technology
Exceptional contrast and clarity
for cardiac exams
The pulsed exposure mode produces superb image contrast and reduces movement artifacts to deliver high quality images for cardiac examinations. This supports confident decisions for a range of procedures, such as pacemaker implants, biventricular implants, and bypass checks.
View images ergonomically
To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed close to the operating table. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.
Extensive radiation management
Radiation management features
Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with exceptional image quality for static images.
Count on us as your
patients
patients count on you
¹ Compared to conventional filtration of 3 millimeters aluminium as required by IEC 60601-2-43, 2010.
² May not be available in all countries.
