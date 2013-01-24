Αρχική σελίδα
MobileDiagnost Mobile digital radiography system

MobileDiagnost wDR

Mobile digital radiography system

With MobileDiagnost wDR, the story of DR access and flexibility from Philips continues. MobileDiagnost offers premium solutions for quality images and excellent X-ray dose management. Delivering DR where you need it, when you need it.

Προδιαγραφές

Generator
Generator
Type
  • High frequency generator
Mobile unit
Mobile unit
Dimensions
  • 1380 mm L x 670mm W x 1980mm H (54.3" L x 26.4" W x 78" H)
Wheel base
  • 611mm (24.1")
Motorization
  • 0 - 5 km/h (0 - 3.1 mph)
Focal point distance from floor
  • max 2020 mm (79.5"); min 550 mm (21.7")
Focal point distance to column
  • max: 1250mm (49.2"); min: 700mm (27.5")
Tube column rotation
  • approx. 315 °
MobileDiagnost wDR Performance
MobileDiagnost wDR Performance
mAs range
  • 0.1 - 500 mAs
Power
  • 20 kW
mA range
  • 10 - 320 mA
Exposure times
  • 0.001 - 10 s
MobileDiagnost wDR High Performance
MobileDiagnost wDR High Performance
Power
  • 40 kW
mAs range
  • 0.1 - 500 mAs
mA range
  • 10 - 500 mA
Exposure times
  • 0.001 - 10 s
Tube and collimator
Tube and collimator
Tube type
  • High speed tube with dual focal spots
MobileDiagnost wDR Performance focal points
  • 0.3 / 1.0
MobileDiagnost wDR High Performance focal points
  • 0.7 / 1.3
Collimator type
  • Collimator with SID laser indication and built-in filter disk
SkyPlate wireless portable detectors
SkyPlate wireless portable detectors
Type
  • Digital Cesium Iodide (CsI) flat detector
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14"x 17")
Image matrix size
  • 2330 x 2846 pixel
Image resolution
  • up to 3.38 Lp/mm
Weight typical
  • 2.8kg (6.2 Ibs)
Click-on grids
  • r= 8:1; fo = 1300 mm (51.2") in portrait or landscape orientation
Pixel size
  • 148 µm
Matrix depth
  • 16 bit/pixel
Eleva user interface
Eleva user interface
Typical time to display preview image
  • 5 s
Monitor
  • 17" touch-screen monitor
Image storage
  • up to 4,000 images
Generator control
  • integrated into graphical user interface; more than 600 pre-programmable settings (APRs)

