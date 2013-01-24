Αρχική σελίδα
ClarifEye Needle Sterile, single use bone needle

ClarifEye Needle

Sterile, single use bone needle

The ClarifEye Needle is a sterile, single use bone needle (150mm/ OD 3mm /ID 2.3mm). Commonly used in open, minimally invasive, and percutaneous procedures with optical markers incorporated to be recognized by the Philips stereotactic planning and intraoperative guidance system. ClarifEye Needles are equipped with black and white marker bands, an outer marked cannula with a “Madayag” tip, a blue ABS injection molded handle an inner stylet with three edge trocar tip.

Προδιαγραφές

Product specifications
Shelf life
  • 3 years
Packaging unit
  • 1 sales unit = 28 needles
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile

