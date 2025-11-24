The eL18-4 transducer is an ultra high-frequency linear transducer that incorporates ultra-broadband PureWave crystal technology with fine-elevation focusing capability, generating ultra-broadband frequencies from 2 to 22 MHz. The transducer’s advanced design allows for wide field-of-view trapezoid imaging and superb 2D detail resolution. It supports a broad range of high resolution applications including breast, small parts, vascular, pediatric and musculoskeletal imaging along with the penetration needed in obstetrical and gynecological examinations to help elevate clinical confidence.