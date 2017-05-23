With its softer, lighter cushion, Respironics Profile Lite Nasal Gel Mask is extremely comfortable right out of the box. The unique gel cushion and forehead pad gently rest against the patient's face for a soft, pillowy fit.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Patients can easily follow the 10-minute customization process on their own, molding the mask to their facial contours to find the perfect fit. This means fewer visits and operating costs for you.
Silent exhalation port
Silent exhalation port for quiet operation
Silent exhalation port for quiet operation
Unique outer layer
Unique outer layer is soft and comfortable
Unique outer layer is soft and comfortable
Special sizes
Special sizes available for custom order
Most patients fit one of the three sizes, so there is no need to stock a large inventory of sizes. If you do come across a special size requirement, other sizes can be ordered or a standard size can be customized.
Pressure ports
Pressure ports allow pressure to be measured at the mask
Pressure ports allow pressure to be measured at the mask
Four-part design
Four-part design for easy maintenance
The Profile Lite consists of four parts and just two that need to be cleaned, making it easier to clean and care for than other masks.
