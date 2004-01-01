Αναζήτηση όρων

SPECT and PET cardiovascular quantification, review, and reporting

Designed for advanced cardiovascular quantification and image display and includes intelligent workflow and quality assurance measures for increased confidence. Provides tools to generate and review DICOM static and multi-frame secondary screen captures. Quantify myocardial perfusion, function, and viability using multiple review screens, with integrated reporting through customizable templates.

  • Corridor4DM is a registered trademark of Invia, LLC. This application may not be available in all markets. Please Contact your Philips representative for more details.

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

