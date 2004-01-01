Αναζήτηση όρων

Neonatal NIBP Air Hose, Length 1.5M (4.92 feet)

Air Hose 5mm bore connector

Air Hose for Non-Invasive Neonatal Blood Pressure Cuffs, Length 1.5M (4.92 feet). Connects to Philips Neonatal Single Patient Cuffs, not pedi/adult cuffs, and incorporates new connector configuration. This cable is used for classic bedside monitoring and replaces the M1597B. CANNOT BE USED with Adult/Pediatric Cuffs.

Προδιαγραφές

NIBP Air Hose
NIBP Air Hose
Air Hose Length
  • 1.5M (4.92 feet)
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Product details
Product details
Packaging
  • 1 bag = 1 air hose
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Use with Philips Supplies
  • M1008A, M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 860335, 862474, 862478,
  • 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063,
  • 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072,
  • 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276,
  • 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M2636C, M3535A, M3536A,
  • M3536M, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M8105AS
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • 1 bag = 1 air hose
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Air Hose
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .195
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Use with Other Supplies
  • Philips Neonatal NIBP Cuffs
See all specifications
