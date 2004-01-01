Αναζήτηση όρων

NM Suite

Streamline Molecular Imaging workflow

Implements state of the art clinical methods and provide for physicians a viewing, processing and analysis environment for planar data and usage of specific SPECT Nuclear Medicine data.​ NM Suite includes NM Planar and Jetpack applications, which are divided by anatomical regions: cardiac, Lung, endocrine/glands, renal, gastrointestinal/esophagus, hepatobiliary/liver, whole body/bone/MIBG/lymph nodes and brain. These applications are fully integrated with viewing, image and curve manipulation tools. The users can invoke these tools “when needed where needed”. All applications support “state-of-the-art” protocol and preference management that allows the users to configure their workflow and usability “on the fly”.

  • A standalone software product which is launched from the Advanced Visualization Workspace (AVW) software.

