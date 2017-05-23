Intellispace Radiology 836344 PACS

IntelliSpace Radiology is a comprehensive software and infrastructure solution intended to be used throughout large healthcare enterprises to enable fast, first-time right care decisions in multiple imaging disciplines. The software is used with general purpose computing hardware for the storage, distribution, processing, viewing and diagnosis of images and associated data throughout a clinical environment. IntelliSpace Radiology software supports receiving, storing, sending, printing, and displaying studies received from the following modality types (CT, MR, NM, US, XA, PET, CR, DX, DR, RF, RT, MG, SC, VL, and OP ) via DICOM, as well as non-DICOM objects. IntelliSpace Radiology contains an Advanced Mammography module for functionality specific to Mammography (2D and 3D). (Lossy compressed mammographic images and digitized film/screen images must not be reviewed for primary image interpretations.