Intellispace Radiology 836344

PACS

IntelliSpace Radiology is a comprehensive software and infrastructure solution intended to be used throughout large healthcare enterprises to enable fast, first-time right care decisions in multiple imaging disciplines. The software is used with general purpose computing hardware for the storage, distribution, processing, viewing and diagnosis of images and associated data throughout a clinical environment. IntelliSpace Radiology software supports receiving, storing, sending, printing, and displaying studies received from the following modality types (CT, MR, NM, US, XA, PET, CR, DX, DR, RF, RT, MG, SC, VL, and OP ) via DICOM, as well as non-DICOM objects. IntelliSpace Radiology contains an Advanced Mammography module for functionality specific to Mammography (2D and 3D). (Lossy compressed mammographic images and digitized film/screen images must not be reviewed for primary image interpretations.

  • *DICOMweb™ is the DICOM standard for web-based medical imaging. The copyright for the DICOM Standard is held by the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) on behalf of the DICOM Standards Committee, administered by the Medical Imaging Technology Association (MITA), a division of NEMA, which serves as the DICOM Secretariat

