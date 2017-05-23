Αναζήτηση όρων
IntelliSpace Radiology is a comprehensive software and infrastructure solutionpackage intended to be used throughout large healthcare enterprises by trained professionals, including but not limited to physicians, administrators and medical techniciansto enable fast, first-time right care decisions in multiple imaging disciplines . The software is used with general purpose computing hardware for the storage, distribution, processing, presentationviewing and diagnosis of , processing, measurement and distribution of images and associated data throughout a clinical environment. IntelliSpace Radiology software supports receiving, storing, sending, printing, and displaying studies received from the following modality types (CT, MR, NM, US, XA, PET, CR, DX, DR, RF, RT, MG, SC, VL, and OP ) via DICOM, as well as non-DICOM objects.: CT, MR, NM, US, XA, PET, CR, DX, DR, RF, RT, MG, SC, VL, and OP as well as hospital/radiology information systems.
Clear and collaborative multi-modality review with easy access to the complete patient imaging history.
