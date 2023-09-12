Philips FetView is a cloud-based application that supports efficient creation of patient examination reports and helps OB/GYN practitioners organize and digitize their workflows. It imports images, videos and measurements from your ultrasound devices via a secure DICOM V3.0 connection and lets you generate reports, sketches and fetal growth curves. As a communication and collaboration platform, FetView also allows you to connect and share information directly with colleagues and with patients via the myFetView application.
Call +30 210 61 62 000
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.Καταλαβαίνω
Easily transfer data from any ultrasound device*
Easily transfer data from any ultrasound device*
Easily transfer data from any ultrasound device*
Easily transfer data from any ultrasound device*
Time-saving communication with patients
Time-saving communication with patients
Time-saving communication with patients
Time-saving communication with patients
Straightforward creation of reports
Straightforward creation of reports
Straightforward creation of reports
Straightforward creation of reports
Effortless generation of growth curves and sketches
Effortless generation of growth curves and sketches
Effortless generation of growth curves and sketches
Effortless generation of growth curves and sketches
Rapid access to data
Rapid access to data
Rapid access to data
Rapid access to data
Easy customization of examination forms
Easy customization of examination forms
Easy customization of examination forms
Easy customization of examination forms
Easily transfer data from any ultrasound device*
Easily transfer data from any ultrasound device*
Easily transfer data from any ultrasound device*
Easily transfer data from any ultrasound device*
Time-saving communication with patients
Time-saving communication with patients
Time-saving communication with patients
Time-saving communication with patients
Straightforward creation of reports
Straightforward creation of reports
Straightforward creation of reports
Straightforward creation of reports
Effortless generation of growth curves and sketches
Effortless generation of growth curves and sketches
Effortless generation of growth curves and sketches
Effortless generation of growth curves and sketches
Rapid access to data
Rapid access to data
Rapid access to data
Rapid access to data
Easy customization of examination forms
Easy customization of examination forms
Easy customization of examination forms
Easy customization of examination forms
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.Καταλαβαίνω
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.Καταλαβαίνω
Select countryΕλλάδα (Ελληνική)
Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.