Clinical Informatics

Integrated informatics for enhanced patient care

Complex challenges in clinical informatics call for radical solutions

It’s a challenging time to be in healthcare – one that calls for radical solutions. 

 

Our focus is on helping you achieve your goals. Like you, we’re constantly evolving. At Philips, we create solutions with the future in mind, aligning our efforts with industry standards and always with the quadruple aim in mind.

 

You need the right building blocks to be successful. With Philips as your partner, you have access to a modular set of advanced software and informatics offerings to support your strategy and help you achieve your goals at your own pace. We innovate with purpose, providing integrated solutions to help your evolving enterprise. And we’re proud to be your partner, providing a strong informatics foundation for seamless care, helping you use information to your full advantage.

Leverage the power of a single integrated solution


When you choose Philips, you’re investing in a long-term relationship. We’re committed to helping you realize the full clinical and operational potential throughout your organization. Our solutions are informed by a strong track record, deep clinical insights, and global delivery capabilities.
clinical informatics update clinical informatics group iscv monitor thumbnail

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

 

  • A single workspace across the cardiovascular service line
  • Web enabled cardiovascular image and information management system “CVIS” for review purposes
  • Multi-modality chronological overview of your patients’ health continuum
  • Empower caregivers to make fast, informed decisions wherever care is delivered

Learn more

Clinical solutions portfolio

Advancing your capabilities in essential care areas

A Service expert providing perinatal care support

  Perinatal care


More
A doctor monitoring a patient undergoing critical care treatment

Critical care


More

One work environment, one advanced visualization solution

Philips IntelliSpace Portal is an advanced visualization and analysis solution that is designated to help physicians to diagnose, follow-up, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities, with one seamless, connected workflow.
One unified advanced visualization solution that brings you major benefits.
Discover more

Be ambitious in driving efficiency through enterprise imaging

Healthcare institutions are aggressively working to create systems of care for personalized, more accessible health. Thanks to its unique backend the Philips enterprise imaging platform enables caregivers to create, collaborate, exchange and manage comprehensive clinical images generated throughout the healthcare continuum.
The Platform is scalable with a modular architecture enabling the EMR to distribute the right images across the enterprise – from clinical data reporting to enterprise-wide intake and archiving, to a full patient imaging health record.
See how Philips can set the foundation for truly collaborative healthcare.
Discover more

Comprehensive patient data. Informed clinical decisions.

A platform that combines clinical expertise with technological innovation to securely connect patients, care teams, and data across the entire cardiovascular care continuum. Enabling you and your team to streamline workflow and improve operational performance.
Discover more

Build a foundation for collaborative care and growth

Through an open-standards based interoperability platform, Philips enables seamless patient data exchange across multiple care settings, to deliver the right information to the right people at the right time.
 

The solution is tailored to your specific workflow needs and it is future proof, suitable to evolve as your organization grows, with high levels of privacy and security.
See how Philips Interoperability Solutions can bring people and medical data together in your organization.
Discover more

Strategic Health Informatics partner with a managed service solution

Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition is a comprehensive managed service solution for your health informatics across healthcare continuum. It helps you manage cost and growth of your enterprise by connecting solutions, optimizing workflows via dedicated experts, providing performance guarantees and making investments more predictable with a transparent total cost of ownership.
Discover more

