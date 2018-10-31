Noscendo gets financing for diagnosing blood infections

Noscendo identifies bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites in the patient’s bloodstream via Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and is able to assess the relevance of each pathogen using proprietary algorithms. In poly-microbial infections, the diagnostic platform differentiates the primary pathogens across various classes. Using Noscendo’s analytical results, intensive care clinicians can treat patients much more specifically by administering the most effective therapeutic drug according to the identified relevant pathogen. “We are absolutely delighted to have won over a powerful consortium of investors in the form of Wieland Capital as lead investor, HTGF and three highly experienced business angels, who will be a great support in further developing our approach,” says Dr. Philip Stevens, CEO of Noscendo. Robert Wieland, Managing Director of the Munich-based family office Wieland Capital, strongly believes in the tech­no­logy: “Noscendo’s diagnostic platform for analysis and identification of pathogens provides far more precise and reliable results and has the potential to define a new gold standard in intensive care.”



Financial resources from the investment round will be utilized for CE certification of Noscendo’s diagnostic platform as a medical device (“Software as a Medical Device”) and preparation for market entry. “Together with innovative intensive care clinicians and sophisticated partners, we will introduce our diagnostic services as a mail-in business as well as on-site in selected hospital laboratories,” says Dr. Peter Haug, CEO and Head of Business Development.