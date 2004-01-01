We are always interested in engaging with you.
Distributor: E.H.S. Algerie SARL
Residence Chaabani, VAL D'Hydra,
Lot No. 02 BT No. 08,
Alger
Telephone: 00213216958 /002130605949
Fax: 00213216957
Email: ehsalgerie@yahoo.fr
Contact Person: Ali Ghanem
Distributor: Negomed
Citi 1200, logts Bat 06 No. 1,
Bab Ezzouar, Algeirs Centre,
16552, Algiers
Telephone: +21321246624
Email: farid@negomed.com
Contact Person: Farid Achaibou
Distributor: MEDICAID
Lot Girou N°50 petit STAOUELI CHERAGA
16002 Alger
Telephone: +33(0)472521152
Email: btoukal@lytraco.com
Contact Person: Belkheir Toukal
Distributor: HEMOPORTUGAL, S.A.
Rua Filipe da Mata, 66,
1600-071, LISBOA
Portugal
Telephone: +351 21 792 59 00
Fax: +351 21 792 59 99
Email: Orlando.Rolim@hemoportugal.pt
Contact Person: Rolim Orlando
Distributor: SSEM Mthembu Medical Pty Ltd
73 5th Street, Wynberg,
2090, Sandton
Telephone: +27114448184
Email: algold@ssemmthembu.co.za
Contact Person: Alan Goldblatt
Distributor: Philips Healthcare
Martindale, South Africa
Telephone: +27114715243
Fax: +27114715252
Your contact person: Norman Tredoux
Distributor: Clover Chemical Industries
Address: Plot #1277, Old
Lobatse Road
Gaborone, Botswana
Telephone: +267–3953035
Distributor: Ticomed S.A.
Address: 1200 Logements,
Villa CEGCI Porte 89,11 BP 53,
Ouagadougou 11
Telephone: +226 50 36 25 88
Fax: +226 50 36 25 89
Email: info@ticomed.com
Contact Person: Nadieba Larba
Distributor: Dash-s Technologies Inc.
Telecom House,
5th Floor,
Boulevard de l'Umuganda, Kacyiru, 2376,
Kigali
Telephone: +250 252 580068
Fax: +250 252 580082
Email: info@dash-s.com
Contact Person: Rucyemangabo Hassan Lumumba
URL: www.dash-s.com
Distributor: Cameroun Medical Excellence Center SARL
Au Lieudit Rue CEPER, BP 12983, YAOUNDE
Email: hkklein@camec.eu
Contact Person: Harm Klaas Klein
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V
Best, the Netherlands
Telephone: +31 40 27 87079
Fax: +31 40 27 88014
Your contact: Mr. Stein Jan Elst
Distributor: Perino, Lda
Cacém Park - Armazém 1,
EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista,
2735-307, Cacém
Portugal
Contact Person: João Ramos Perino
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd.
19, Poivre Street
Port-Louis
Mauritius
Telephone: +230 202 7700
Fax: +230 202 7701
Email: pcheung@ducray-lenoir.com
Contact Person: D. Galea
Distributor: Prodimpex Sarl
Croisement Avenue Marché et Bas,
Congo No 3419, ( A cote de la Grande Poste ),
Kinshasa, Gombe
Telephone: +243 818129303, +243 999947847
Fax: +24381812616095
Email: pixkin@prodimpex.com
Contact Person: Rakesh Gosalia
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems (E.A.) Ltd.
Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing
Off Argwings Kodhek Road,
Opp The Nairobi Hospital
P.O. Box 39764-00623
NAIROBI, Kenya
Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9
Fax: +254-20-2711925
Your contact person: Mr. Martien Druiven
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems Egypt
City Stars -Capital 8 , FL.12
Nasr City Cairo
Egypt
Telephone: +2 02 24801450 231
Distributor: Egyptian Group for Medical Devices S.A.E.
Sheraton, Heliopolis
11799, Cairo
Egypt
Telephone: +202 2687 712 - 13
Distributor: Industry and Economics Consultants Medical Supplies
23, Mohamed Youssef El Kady Street,
Kolyat El Banat,
Marghany, Heliopolis
Egypt
Telephone: +20 2 419 8508 or 419 8314
Fax: +20 2 417 8119
Contact Person: Ahmed Shanan
Telephone: 002 02 2268094
Fax: 002 02 22684966
Email: servomed@link.net or servomed@servomed-co.com
Distributor: VitalAir Egypt
25 Misr Helwan Agriculture Rd. (Elzeini Tower ) Maadi,
Cairo
Telephone: 202 27515312
Fax: 202 23589291
Email: Reham.Badrawy@Liguide.com
Contact Person: Reham Badrawy
Distributor: Horizon for Medical Appliances
Shatat Group Building, 5 Abdel Aziz Fahmy Street, Heliopolis
11351 Cairo
Egypt
Telephone: +202 2637 7131
Fax: +202 2633 7443
Email: mohamed.farouk@elfath-group.com
Contact Person: Mohamed Farouk
Distributor: Philips Regional Office
Philips Medical Systems (E.A.) Ltd.
Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing
Off Argwings Kodhek Road,
Opp The Nairobi Hospital
P.O. Box 39764-00623
NAIROBI, Kenya
Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9
Fax: +254-20-2711925
Your contact person: Mr. Martien Druiven
Distributor: NeuroMEDDS Healthcare Services Plc.
Medical Equipments Devices Supplies & Systems
Debre Zeit Road, ZEFCO Building,
3rd Floor,
Addis Abeba,
Ethiopia
Telephone: +251 114 660 943
Fax: +251 114 660 942
Email: info@neuromedss.com
Contact Person: Dawit Bekele Mulugeta
Distributor: MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc
2nd Floor #201 Desalegn Hotel, Africa Avenue (Bole Road)
Addis Ababa,
Ethiopia
Telephone: +251911206316
Email: yosef@memagimedicalimports.com
Contact Person: Yosef Desta
Distributor: Tedis S.A.
8 Bis Rue Colbert- Zac de Montavas,
91320, Wissous
France
Telephone: +33169749030
Email: rer@tedis.fr
Contact Person: Roland Edgard-Rosa
Distributor: F. Malawi Eng. Co. Ltd.
69, Kojo Thompson Road,
D701/4, 2672,
TUDU-ACCRA
Ghana
Telephone: +233 21 665684 \ 666019
Fax: +233 21 667131
Email: ahmadkarime@fmalawi.com
Contact Person: A. Karime
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems (E.A.) Ltd.
Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing
Off Argwings Kodhek Road,
Opp The Nairobi Hospital
P.O. Box 39764-00623
NAIROBI, Kenya
Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9
Fax: +254-20-2711925
Your contact person: Mr. Roelof Assies
Distributor: Medics Twenty Four (K) Limited
ELVIS MUDUDA
CEO MEDICS24
Prof. Nelson Awuori Centre 5th Floor Right Wing
P.O. Box 28180-00100, NAIROBI KENYA
Mobile Number: (+254) 722 871 481
Landline: (+254) 20 3570081
Email Address: mududa@medics24.co.ke
Website: www.medics24.co.ke
Distributor: Medisyst Limited
Vision Plaza Mombasa Road,
00200, 6572,
Nairobi
Telephone: 020-828931
Fax: 020-828930
Email: medisyst@wananchi.com
Contact Person: William Omolo
Distributor: Philips Healthcare
Martindale, South Africa
Telephone: +27114716000
Fax: +27114715252
Your contact person: Ann Bradfield
Distributor: Assada Company for the Importation of Medical Equipment and Materials (ACMEM)
20 Jalal Biar Street (next to Embassy of the Netherlands),
Dhara
Tripoli
Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
Telephone: +218 21 444 4444
Fax: +218 21 444 3759
Email: info@acmem.com
Contact Person: Hasan A. Alosta
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd.
19, Poivre Street
Port-Louis
Mauritius
Telephone: +230 202 7700
Distributor: Medical Consultants Africa Ltd.
Plot No. 29/188, Kanengo, 30804,
Capital City,
Lilongwe 4
Malawi
Telephone: +265 1 711 893 (Office)
Fax: +265 1 713 283
Email: sales@mca.co.mw
Contact Person: David Bisnowaty
Distributor: GMI-DISTRIBUTION Ltd.
Rue 161 Porte 62 Korofina Nord,
B.P 854,
Bamako
Mali
Telephone: +223 221-18-01 / 224-60-73
Fax: +223 224-95-15
Email: mahamadou.keita@orangemali.net or moctar.thiam@orangemali.net
Contact Person: Mahamdou Keita
Distributor: Sidroc Services Godrico Ltd.
74 Sliema Road,
GZR1634, Gzira
Telephone: +35699471121
Fax: +35621322770
Email: george@sidroc.com
Contact Person: George Bonello
Distributor: TRIOMED Ltd.
‘Angelica Court’ no.1 Giuseppe Cali Street,
XBX1425,
Ta’ Xbiex
Malta
Telephone: +356.21.344201
Fax: +356.21.344201
Email: Alex.Vella@triomed.com.mt
Contact Person: Alex Vella
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd.
19, Poivre Street
Port-Louis
Mauritius
Telephone: +230 202 7700
Distributor: Allvidia
117 Bis, Boulevard Bahmad
20300 Casablanca
Email: asennani@allvidia.ma
Contact Person: Adnane Sennani
Distributor: Numelec Maroc SARL
91, Rue Abou Alaa Zahr,
Quartier des Hopitaux, 20100,
Casablanca
Morocco
Telephone: +212 22 86 58 20 /18
Fax: +212 22 86 5816
Email: Numelec@wanadoo.net.ma
Contact Person: Adil Saadani
Distributor: SCRIM Srl.
22 Zankat Al Mariniyne,
Rabat
Contact Person: Elhadi Chemaou
Website: www.scrim.ma
SCRIM 10, Ahmed Kadmiri Quartier
Val Fleuri 2éme 2tage, Casablanca
Telephones:
+212 (0) 6 61 83 31 89
+212 (0) 5 22 99 08 08
+212 (0) 5 22 98 27 17
Contact Person: Elhadi Chemaou
Website: www.scrim.ma
Distributor: Tecnologia Hospitalar e
Av Romao Fernandes Farinha,
No 364/6
Maputo
Mozambique
Telephone: +258 21 302 819
Distributor: Biodynamics (Pty) Ltd
10 Etienne Rousseau Street,
PO Box 2191,
Windhoek
Namibia
Telephone: +264 61 261 389
Fax: +264 61 262 879
Email: nviljoen@biodynamics.com.na
Contact Person: Nico Vilijoen
Distributor: MEDICAID
Lot Girou N°50 petit STAOUELI CHERAGA
16002 Alger
Telephone: +33(0)472521152
Email: btoukal@lytraco.com
Contact Person: Belkheir Toukal
Distributor: PPC Limited (Medical Systems)
ABUJA:
No 3 Queen Idia Street
Asokoro, FCT
LAGOS:
8 Kofo Abayomi Road
Victoria Island, Lagos State
PORT HARCOURT:
Plot 3 Benjamin Opara Close, GRA Phase II
Port-Harcourt, Rivers State
Email: ppcmedical@ppcng.com
Contact Person: Philip Obomighie
Telephone: (+234) (0)7033061445//(0)7033061310//(0)8034023503
Distributor: El-Hanan Ventures Limited
No.3 Malcom Frazer Street,
Plot 1753 Cadastral Zone AO4,
Asokoro, Abuja
Nigeria
Telephone: +234 803 3111 628
Email: info@el-hanan.com
Website: www.el-hanan.com
Distributor: Dynamic Medical Systems Limited
16 Ahmadu Bello Way
P.O. Box 7853, Kaduna
Nigeria
Email: dynamedical@yahoo.com
Website: www.dynamedicalsystems.com
Contact Person: Francis Adeyemi
Distributor: Sleep Medix Nigeria Limited
Block 16 Plot 16A, Albert Iyorah Street, Lekki Penninsula Scheme 1
Victoria Island, Lagos
Nigeria
Email: asinu1@msn.com
Contact Person: Charles Asinugo
Distributor: Rodot Nigeria Limited
No. 23 Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeia
Lagos State
Nigeria
Email: Kojere@yahoo.com
Contact Person: Remi Adeseun
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems (E.A.) Ltd.
Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing
Off Argwings Kodhek Road,
Opp The Nairobi Hospital
P.O. Box 39764-00623
NAIROBI, Kenya
Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9
Distributor: Dash-s Technologies Inc.
Telecom House 5th Floor
Boulevard de l'Umuganda, Kacyiru
PO Box 2376,
Kigali - Rwanda
Office Tel: +250 252 580068
Office Fax: +250 252 580082
URL: www.dash-s.com
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V
Best, the Netherlands
Telephone: +31 40 27 87079
Fax: +31 40 27 88014
Your contact: Mr. Stein Jan Elst
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd.
19, Poivre Street
Port-Louis
Mauritius
Telephone: +230 202 7700
Distributor: Philips Regional Office
Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V
P.O Box M14, 32 Joseph B. Tito avenue
Cantonment, Accra
Ghana
Telephone: +233 21 777276
Fax: +233 21 762656
Your contact : Mr. Henk van Gestel (General Manager)
Regional Philips office
Philips Medical Systems (E.A.) Ltd.
Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing
Off Argwings Kodhek Road,
Opp The Nairobi Hospital
P.O. Box 39764-00623
NAIROBI, Kenya
Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9
Fax: +254-20-2711925
Your contact person: Mr. Martien Druiven
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems ESASA
195 Main Road, Bldg, JB, Martindale 2092
Johannesburg 2000, South Africa
Telephone: +27 011 471 6000
Distributor: Ysterplaat Medical Supplies (Pty) Ltd.
Address: 3 Twickenham Park, Marconi Road, Somerset West
Telephone: + xx 21 551 0838
Contact Person: Alan Tucker
Distributor: AFROX Ltd.
23 Webber Street, Selby
Johannesburg
Telephone: 27 11 456 3702
Email: medispeedservice2@afroc.boc.com
Contact Person: Nair Neville
Distributor: Eastcape X-Ray cc.
67 Mangold Street Newton Park, 6055,
Port Elizabeth
Email: eastcapexray@webafrica.org.za
Contact Person: Brian Tapson
Distributor: Glenmed
42 Clyde Avenue, Musgrave,4001,
1656, Westville 3630,
Durban
Telephone: +27 31 202 4115
Contact Person: Glenn W. Stryke
Distributor: Medsci
978 Veda Road, Shop 8, Ettienne Lewis Centre,
Montana Park X72,0031,24587,
Gezina, Pretoria
Distributor: Sikilela Medical & Dental Supplies cc.
401 Barclay Square, 296 Walker St.,
0132,30235,
Sunnyside
Contact Person: Nondumiso Mzizana
Distributor: Gabbani Logistic Services Co. Ltd
El Qasr Avenue, Abulela Building 1 st floor,
Flat 102, Gamhuria Street,
Khartoum
Telephone: +249 183 786610 - 763964
Fax: +249 1 83 783389
Email: Fouad.elbadawi@gabbani-gls.com
Contact Person: Fouad El Badawi
Distributor: Regional Philips office
Philips Healthcare South Africa
195-215 Main Road
Martindale 2092, P.O. Box 7703, Johannesburg 2000
South Africa
Telephone: +27114715283
Fax: +27114715252
Your contact person: Mr. Robin Armstrong
Distributor: Mokasi Medical Systems and Electronics Services Ltd
45/46 Chimara Street, (Opp. Ocean Road Cancer Institute)
Palm Residency Building
Ground Floor
P. O. Box 1778
Dar es Salaam.
Telephone: +255 22 2924103, +255 784 665274
Fax: +255 22 2924106
E-mail: mokasi@pmstz.com
Distributor: Societe Tunisienne D'Industrie Electronic & Television (STIET)
Immeuble Jamel, 15, Rue Borjine,
Montplaisier, 1073,
Tunis
Tunisia
Telephone: +216 71 951088
Fax: +216 71 951238
Email: a.alibi@stiet.com
Contact Person: Laroussi M'Zabi
Distributor: Air Separation Tunesie
9, Av. L’Ere Nouvelle, Residence Florida,
Bloc B, N° 2, Ennasr 1, 1,
Ariana, Tunis
Telephone: +216 71 827 584
Fax: +216 71 827 584
Email: airsep.tunisie@yahoo.fr
Contact Person: Mourad Cherif
Distributor: Dash-s Technologies (U) LTD.
Mukwasi House,Plot, Lumumba Avenue.
PO Box 23063
Kampala-Uganda
Office Tel: +256 0414 599293
Office Fax:+256 0414 599293
Email: info@dash-s.com
URL: www.dash-s.com
Your contact person: John Bosco Ntaate
Distributor: Regional Philips office
Philips Healthcare
Best, The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 40 2787011
Fax: +31 40 2788014
Your contact person: Mr. Roelof Assies
Distributor: Regional Philips office
Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V
Best, the Netherlands
Telephone: +31 40 27 87079
Fax: +31 40 27 88014
Your contact: Mr. Stein Jan Elst
Distributor: Specialised Systems Ltd.
Mwembeshi Road (opp. Lumumba Road),
10101, 31878,
Lusaka
Zambia
Telephone: +260 1 288 511 / 288 349 / 288 191 095 788 511 / 095 788 349 Extn 300/350
Fax: +260 1 289 230
Email: emubanga@specialised.com.zm
Contact Person: R. Nand Kumar
Distributor: Destiny Electronics (Private) Ltd.
62 Mutare Road, Beverley,
Msasa, 994,
Harare
Zimbabwe
Telephone: +263 4 486 6060
Fax: +263 4 487 216
Email: btinago@destiny.co.zw
Contact Person: Brian Tinago
