Αναζήτηση όρων

Healthcare consulting

Using design thinking in healthcare to create a pediatric Emergency Department

Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
Τι σημαίνει αυτό?

Florida Hospital for Children’s Emergency Department was looking for solutions to create a non-threatening, child-friendly environment that benefits patients, families, and pediatric caregivers.

 

The Philips Ambient Experience team performed extensive experience assessments to collect patient and staff insights. This information supported the design of a complete pediatric emergency department, ranked in 2010 as the best pediatric ED in the country in patient satisfaction survey by Press Ganey.

"The Philips Design team, they get health care. They understand what the patient is experiencing. They understand what the patient feels, so they designed the workflow to complement the Ambient environment.”

- Elise MacCarroll, Director of Imaging Systems

Florida Hospital

Our approach

Philips consultancy experts worked closely with the hospital’s key stakeholders. We approached their challenges by doing extensive experience assessments including:

 

  • interviews
  • shadowing patients
  • structured observations
  • participative sessions with caregivers

 

We evaluated patient journeys through their care cycles in the ED. Plus we co-created with the clinical staff to develop experience touch points to enhance the overall patient visit with a holistic and unique experience. 

Florida Hospital Survey data shows improvements in overall experience after Philips solutions introduced

Florida Hospital Survey data shows improvements in overall experience after Philips solutions introduced

Results*

Our methodology helped to design a completely new pediatric emergency department containing eight patient rooms, one triage room, a playing area, waiting area and medication area.

 

After the new department opened, studies from Florida Hospital show how an integrated, positive distraction intervention in pediatric x-ray rooms influenced patient distress behaviors, satisfaction, mood, and x-ray scanning time.

 

According to Florida Hospital, patient volume increased 23% in 2011. And overall volume has almost doubled since the introductions of Ambient Experience.*

Florida Hospital data shows visits to ED more than double after 2008

Florida Hospital data shows visits to ED more than double after 2008

*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

Florida Hospital for Children

Meet our team

Giang Vu

Giang Vu

Principal, Strategic Design

Giang is skilled in leading and applying research-driven design, concept development, user experience innovation, schematic optimization, interior detailing, and strategic innovation for healthcare products, services, and environments.

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
Mary Beth Resimius

Mary Beth Resimius

Business Leader

Mary Beth and her team are responsible for developing and delivering strategic healthcare experience consulting services and solutions. She actively guides the business at a strategic level and engages in customer projects to improving the patient and staff experience.

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Recent success

More customer stories

Related practice area

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Με την επιφύλαξη παντός δικαιώματος.

Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.