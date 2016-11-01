Florida Hospital for Children’s Emergency Department was looking for solutions to create a non-threatening, child-friendly environment that benefits patients, families, and pediatric caregivers. The Philips Ambient Experience team performed extensive experience assessments to collect patient and staff insights. This information supported the design of a complete pediatric emergency department, ranked in 2010 as the best pediatric ED in the country in patient satisfaction survey by Press Ganey.
"The Philips Design team, they get health care. They understand what the patient is experiencing. They understand what the patient feels, so they designed the workflow to complement the Ambient environment.”
- Elise MacCarroll, Director of Imaging Systems
Florida Hospital
Philips consultancy experts worked closely with the hospital’s key stakeholders. We approached their challenges by doing extensive experience assessments including: We evaluated patient journeys through their care cycles in the ED. Plus we co-created with the clinical staff to develop experience touch points to enhance the overall patient visit with a holistic and unique experience.
Florida Hospital Survey data shows improvements in overall experience after Philips solutions introduced
Our methodology helped to design a completely new pediatric emergency department containing eight patient rooms, one triage room, a playing area, waiting area and medication area. After the new department opened, studies from Florida Hospital show how an integrated, positive distraction intervention in pediatric x-ray rooms influenced patient distress behaviors, satisfaction, mood, and x-ray scanning time. According to Florida Hospital, patient volume increased 23% in 2011. And overall volume has almost doubled since the introductions of Ambient Experience.*
Florida Hospital data shows visits to ED more than double after 2008
*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
Giang Vu Principal, Strategic Design
Giang Vu
Principal, Strategic Design
Giang is skilled in leading and applying research-driven design, concept development, user experience innovation, schematic optimization, interior detailing, and strategic innovation for healthcare products, services, and environments.
Mary Beth Resimius Business Leader
Mary Beth Resimius
Business Leader
Mary Beth and her team are responsible for developing and delivering strategic healthcare experience consulting services and solutions. She actively guides the business at a strategic level and engages in customer projects to improving the patient and staff experience.
