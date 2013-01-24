Our hospital is famous for orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, urosurgery and diabetology. We also have centers like Endoscopy Center, Bahosi Urology Center, Bahosi Oncology Center, Bahosi Dialysis Center, and Bahosi Fertility Center.

Our mission is to provide a comprehensive, cost-effective, healthcare delivery system for the convenience of our patients, a wide range of services are made easily accessible within the complex, making it a one-stop hospital.

