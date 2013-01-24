Stories of success from real survivors

Αρχική σελίδα
In the conversation about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and automated external defibrillators (AEDs), it's easy to get lost in discussions about defibrillation or features like QuickShock. You begin to think of an AED as a box of electrical features and a heart as an organ separate from a person.

 

But SCA isn't just about hearts and AEDs aren't just about boxes. They are about people, real people. The AED conversation is a human one about individuals like yourself, who can save a life or be saved.

 

On this page, we recognize the people impacted by AEDs. We applaud the ones who used an AED and celebrate the ones who were saved. We remember that AEDs are really about helping each other when we need it most.

The International School of Stavanger (ISS)

Stavanger
The International School of Stavanger (ISS) is located in Southwest Norway, and, at first glance, appears much like any other educational institution. But, that’s where the similarities end. 
Read more

Teamwork and quick thinking: A Christmas miracle at Crystal Mountain

Crystal Mountain

To make the most out of having to work on Christmas Day 2017, Kory Abercrombie – a 31-year-old firefighter paramedic for Bainbridge Island Fire Department – dressed as Santa Claus.

 

Then, he heard a call for help come over his radio, indicating that a man was slumped over and unconscious on the chairlift.

Read more

Bootcampers work as a team

Evergreen Valley High School
Evergreen Valley High School, San Jose, California Wednesday, October 4, 2016 started like any other day for Subramaniam Sundar. As this 61-year-old Indian born husband and father of two drove from his home in San Jose, CA to his morning boot-camp class, he thought of nothing more than getting in a little early morning exercise before he started his workday.
Read more

Where are they now?

AED machines
As we mark the 20th anniversary of Philips AEDS, we checked in with five SCA survivors to learn what they are up to now. Thanks to the availability of AEDs and the quick thinking of “everyday heroes” putting those AEDs and CPR to work, these individuals lived to experience hundreds more sunrises, time with family and friends, and the courage to share their experiences in order to help others.
Read their stories

Quick response saves Joe’s life

This is how AED containers look

Joe Moscato, a technical writer with Philips, was a fit guy. His regular routine was a two hour workout in the company gym.

 

He had just finished working out when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). His heart had an electrical malfunction and he needed a normal heart rhythm to be restarted immediately.

Read more

Julia needed more than just CPR

Happy couple

Recovering from what she believed was a bad case of the flu, Julia Sims, a Greensboro, North Carolina resident, sat up in bed and assured her husband that she would be fine. She even insisted that he keep his standing golf game.

 

“I turned to put my shoes in the closet,” said Jeff Sims, Julia’s husband. “When I turned back around, Julia was sitting in the bed with her head down. I walked over and gently raised her head. That’s when I knew something was terribly wrong."

Read more
Watch video

A fast acting friend saved Lindsay’s life

Saving lifes by acting fast

One spring morning in April, Lindsay Hayden, age 19, collapsed in her classroom with her heart beating 220 times per minute—two or three times the normal rate.

 

She was in grave danger.

Read more

A poolside crisis with a very happy ending

Poolside crisis averted

Matt McKenna was an athletic 15 year old. He had just returned from an intensive lacrosse summer camp and was doing flips off a diving board when his mother, Wendy, noticed something was wrong.

 

Matt was on his knees, doubled over with his head almost touching the ground. When Wendy ran over to him and started shaking him, he didn’t respond. He was blue because he wasn’t getting any oxygen.

Read more

