Αναζήτηση όρων

ECP 2023
ECP Pathology Solutions

Meet our Philips team at ECP 2023

Sept 9 – Sep 12 2023
Convention Centre Dublin, Ireland

We are excited to welcome you at our booth #43, we will be showcasing our latest generation of digital pathology solutions with tools and resources for every stage of the pathology process, for a comprehensive, end-to-end experience. Be sure to meet with our clinical experts. They’re ready to help your challenges.

Unlock the power of integrated diagnostics with solutions that combine operational efficiency, team-working, expertise sharing, and enterprise-wide informatics to make the most of a pathology lab’s human resources to improve patient care.

Explore more

    Digital pathology: integrated diagnostics at Paris Saint Joseph and Marie Lannelongue hospital

    People looking at a large clinical image

    Unlock the power of integrated diagnostics with digital pathology for every cancer patient.

    We believe the future of precision cancer care lies in providing clinicians with best-in-class, interoperable systems, hardware and software, including expanded access to AI, to enable more efficient, consistent and high-quality diagnoses. By delivering the right information at the right time to clinicians across the care pathway, our digital pathology solution is key to revolutionizing cancer diagnosis and treatment pathways for clinicians and the patients they serve.

    Learn more

    Sign up to receive updates and news!

    Subscribe now

    On-demand presentations you don’t want to miss

    Picture of Ilya Gipp

    Ilya Gipp, MD, PhD
    Medical Officer–Oncology, Philips

    Digitization of pathology: Step towards connected care and precision medicine


    Learn about Dr. Gipp's views on the digitization of pathology at PathVisions 2022, where he presented as a practicing radiologist. He discussed the steps towards connected care and precision medicine, and the use of AI.

    Watch now
    Picture of Dr. Charlotte Orndal MD

    Dr. Charlotte Orndal MD
    Unilabs Pathology, Sweden

    How to successfully leave the microscope behind, impact on lab processes, diagnostic work


    Dr. Orndal discusses how to successfully leave the microscope behind in the transformation to digital pathology, and the impact on lab processes, diagnostic workflows and the mindset of the pathologist.

    Watch now
    Picture of Dr. Teemu Tolonen, MD, PhD

    Dr. Teemu Tolonen, MD, PhD
    Fimlab Laboratories, Finland

    First large-scale multicenter digital pathology implementation in Finland


    Dr. Teemu Tolonen discusses the initial experience of going fully digital in a multicenter pathology environment, including workflow changes, College of American Pathologists (CAP) validation and the quality of highly compressed images.

    Watch now

    Get in touch  with one of our experts. Together we can help you overcome some of your digital pathology workflow challenges.

    Connect with us

    Explore our latest innovations in digital pathology

    • 0

    What's trending

    News

    • Philips partners with Saint-Joseph Hospital & Marie-Lannelongue Hospital to improve personalized cancer care

      Philips partners with Saint-Joseph Hospital & Marie-Lannelongue Hospital to improve personalized cancer care

      Read this article
    • Philips and PAMM pathology laboratory team up to enable digital diagnostics for cancer

      Philips and PAMM pathology laboratory team up to enable digital diagnostics for cancer

      Read this article
    • Philips introduces next-generation Digital Pathology Suite – IntelliSite – to enhance diagnostic confidence and streamline pathology lab workflows

      Philips introduces next-generation Digital Pathology Suite – IntelliSite – to enhance diagnostic confidence and streamline pathology lab workflows

      Read this article
    Read more articles

    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

    1
    Select your area of interest
    2
    Contact details

    Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

    Καταλαβαίνω

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

    Καταλαβαίνω

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Με την επιφύλαξη παντός δικαιώματος.

    Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.