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Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

ηχείο σύνδεσης

DS9000/10

4.5

| (22) Κριτικές | 95% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

1 βραβείο

Απολαύστε πραγματική πιστότητα

Το ηχείο σύνδεσης της Philips σάς ανοίγει το δρόμο της πραγματικής μουσικής απόλαυσης. Κατασκευασμένο από φυσικό ξύλο και υλικά κορυφαίας ποιότητας, προσφέρει ήχο πλήρους πιστότητας από iPod/iPhone/iPad, για μια αυθεντική εμπειρία εφάμιλλη με την πρωτότυπη ηχογράφηση.

Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Πάθος με τον ήχο

Απολαύστε πραγματική πιστότητα

  • για iPod/iPhone/iPad

Παθητικό crossover για ηχητική αναπαραγωγή πλήρους φάσματος

Παθητικό crossover για ηχητική αναπαραγωγή πλήρους φάσματος

Η σχεδίαση παθητικού crossover σάς επιτρέπει να ακούτε πεντακάθαρα κάθε νότα, έτσι ώστε η μουσική σας να αποδίδεται με κρυστάλλινο, φυσικό και γεμάτο ήχο. Μέσω μιας σύνθετης τεχνολογίας, κάθε τμήμα του πλήρους φάσματος ακουστών συχνοτήτων ήχου διαχωρίζεται και αποστέλλεται στους κατάλληλους οδηγούς. Τα σήματα πέραν της συχνότητας απόκρισης ενός οδηγού, δεν αποστέλλονται ποτέ και, επομένως, η ποιότητα του ήχου βελτιώνεται σημαντικά και το επίπεδο παραμόρφωσης μειώνεται σε μεγάλο βαθμό. Σε συνδυασμό με κορυφαία ηλεκτρονικά εξαρτήματα, το παθητικό crossover παράγει ασύγκριτο και πιστό ήχο.

Τεχνολογία ψηφιακής επεξεργασίας, για απόλυτα καθαρό ήχο

Τεχνολογία ψηφιακής επεξεργασίας, για απόλυτα καθαρό ήχο

Η εξελιγμένη τεχνολογία ψηφιακής επεξεργασίας ήχου προσφέρει απόδοση πολύ ανώτερη από τη συμβατική τεχνολογία αναλογικής επεξεργασίας που διαθέτουν οι συσκευές σύνδεσης, οι οποίες χρησιμοποιούν την αναλογική έξοδο ήχου ενός iPod ή ενός iPhone. Αξιοποιώντας την έξοδο ψηφιακού ήχου από iPod ή iPhone και εφαρμόζοντας ψηφιακή επεξεργασία σε κάθε στάδιο του κυκλώματος, παράγεται πολύ μεγαλύτερος λόγος σήματος προς θόρυβο. Το αποτέλεσμα είναι ασύγκριτα καθαρός ήχος με άψογη ισορροπία.

Υπέροχο καμπυλωτό πίσω μέρος για κομψότητα και ήχο ακριβείας

Οι καθαρές γραμμές και η εκπληκτική εμφάνιση του καμπυλωτού πίσω καλύμματος δεν διαθέτουν απλώς υπέροχη εμφάνιση, αλλά δημιουργούν και μια πιο αποτελεσματική δομή για την ακουστική. Η προσεκτικά σχεδιασμένη καμπύλη αυξάνει τη σκληρότητα του περιβλήματος του ηχείου, μειώνοντας δραματικά την εσωτερική αντήχηση και παρέχοντας μεγαλύτερης ακριβείας, φυσικό ήχο. Θα έχετε τη δυνατότητα να απολαμβάνετε τόσο την εκπληκτική εμφάνιση των ηχείων όσο και το συναρπαστικό ήχο που παράγουν.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.5

από 5

22

Κριτικές

95%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

3
1

26/08/2020

Ελλάδα

Ελλάδα

Ηχος

Ποιοτικος ηχος φοβερο μπασο Πολυ καλη κατασκευη ομορφο και διαχρονικο

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS9000 docking speaker

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS9000 docking speaker

15/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best ever sound quality!

I have had this docking station for over 6 years and still love everything about it . I still use my old iPod with it and it has never failed to produce the best clear sound I have ever heard from any sound system. I am now trying to find out how I can listen to my much loved CD collection through it . They don't make this docking speaker anymore but Philips are really good at giving support ,so I'm pretty sure they will be able to guide me in the right direction. I hope to cherish this speaker for many more years to come .

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS9000 docking speaker

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS9000 docking speaker

26/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Probably the best dock out there, regardless of price.

Beware using iOS 4.1 with this dock, I had an iPod touch 3G with 4.1 and got a load of crackling noises while playing any sounds through the dock connector (although it was fine through the audio-in). After updating to a newer version of iOS this was gone though (I think I updated to 4.3 and then to 5.0.1, neither produced the crackling). The dock looks awesome. Some other docks look "wow" but not as sexy as this one. The build quality is fantastic too - feels like the right weight, materials feel good and there's no squeaks or anything when you move it around. There's only one thing wrong with this, and that's "Philips" written in between the volume buttons. It looks and feels like metal, but in fact it's just a sticker, and as a result after a while part of the "s" has come off. Small complaint though. Portability is good and bad. Being rather heavy and large it's not portable at all, but having a great big hole in the middle makes it easy to lift to move around your house, for example. The sound is absolutely brilliant. Can be very balanced or very biased (depending on how you have it set up with the app you are told to download). I'm no good at describing sound quality, but it's the best I've heard from an iPod dock and I've tried many high-end ones. Nearly up to the standard of my floor-standers. The controller is decent but nothing special. It has your standard buttons (select, left/right/up/down, volume, mute, play/pause etc) and feels fairly well made. Being very harsh on it though, the buttons don't feel that good to press and the back can dent if you drop it on something (not carpet - the corner of a table for example). The app that I mentioned is pretty good. Allows you to properly edit the sound of the music and select presets too unlike some other docks, and allows me to set up a temporary playlist. So I can select a list of 30 songs for it to play from my library in order or shuffled and it will play those and then stop. This is brilliant as the only other way to do it would be to use the awful method of navigating through your music with the remote, getting up and changing song (especially annoying while on exercise machine) or by creating a new playlist and adding the songs to it, then deleting it later.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS9000 docking speaker

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS9000 docking speaker

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